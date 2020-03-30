Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 321,771 shares during the period. CAE comprises about 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.22% of CAE worth $227,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CAE by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of CAE opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

