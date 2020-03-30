Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 27th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

NYSE:OPY opened at $19.83 on Monday. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $259.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.