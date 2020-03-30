Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,356 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $38,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.77.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

