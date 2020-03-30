Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 369,239 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,074,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,239 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $43,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

