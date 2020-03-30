Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $284.33 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

