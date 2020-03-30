Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 258,133 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines makes up 1.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $256,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP opened at $41.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 74.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

