Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,606 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Thomson Reuters worth $109,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,864,000 after acquiring an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,428 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,803,000 after acquiring an additional 124,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 804,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $62.21 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

