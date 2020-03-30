Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $190.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.40 and a 200-day moving average of $224.79. The stock has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

