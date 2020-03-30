Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,050 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $64,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

