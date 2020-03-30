Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 62,625 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,625 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Shopify worth $202,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $421.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.83 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $190.38 and a 52-week high of $593.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.69 and a 200 day moving average of $386.69.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.15.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

