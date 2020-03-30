Morgan Stanley Trims UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Price to $281.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $341.00 to $281.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNH. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.91.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $242.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.32. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

