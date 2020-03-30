CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,733 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $254.24 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

