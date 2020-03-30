LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,639,600 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 27th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $46,946,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 191,892 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in LogMeIn by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 107,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $5,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -288.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

