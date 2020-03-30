Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 262,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 160,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 127,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles purchased 7,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.36. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AWF stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

