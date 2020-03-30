Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $48,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $158.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.69. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

