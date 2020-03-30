Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,359,000 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,359,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $19,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after buying an additional 1,449,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,140,000 after buying an additional 352,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,457,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,038,000 after buying an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,864,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

