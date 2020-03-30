705 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 705 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $434.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

