CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,632 Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $92.78 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

