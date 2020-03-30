CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $391,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $5,358,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

