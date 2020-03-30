CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $397,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,110.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,330.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.29. The company has a market cap of $763.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,648,231 shares of company stock worth $308,095,655. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.