CA Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 292 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Aegis boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,333.20.

AMZN stock opened at $1,900.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,962.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,844.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

