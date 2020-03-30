Brooktree Capital Management Buys Shares of 812 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $194,314,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $101,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

