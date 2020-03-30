Brooktree Capital Management Invests $26,000 in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after buying an additional 512,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV opened at $99.95 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.42.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

