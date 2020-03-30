Brooktree Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,400 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Gentex by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,050,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX opened at $21.80 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.