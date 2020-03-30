Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the February 27th total of 416,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Get Crane alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $5,705,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. Crane’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.