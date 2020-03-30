Insider Buying: UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Purchases $20,860.00 in Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $20,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,933.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE UMH opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $462.31 million, a PE ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 0.70. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

