LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Down 6.2% in March

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,300 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 27th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.38. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,574,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

