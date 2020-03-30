Brooktree Capital Management Invests $1.37 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,918,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

