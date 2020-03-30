22,880 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

PG opened at $110.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

