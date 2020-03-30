Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.