Credit Suisse AG Sells 417,652 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,652 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of MSG Networks worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. MSG Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

