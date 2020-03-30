Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 202,450 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1655 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.