Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at $661,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Oxtoby acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

