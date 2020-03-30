Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 141,363 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $81.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

