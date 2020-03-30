Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

