Axa Invests $6.24 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Axa purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 594,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. AltaCorp Capital cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.