H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. State Street Corp increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 147.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $490.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director John Sawyer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $346,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 32,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

