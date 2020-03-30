H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. State Street Corp increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 147.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $490.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director John Sawyer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $346,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 32,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Google Finance

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Suisse AG Sells 417,652 Shares of MSG Networks Inc
Credit Suisse AG Sells 417,652 Shares of MSG Networks Inc
Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 202,450 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc.
Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 202,450 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc
Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc
Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Ameren Corp
Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Ameren Corp
Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of Silicon Laboratories
Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of Silicon Laboratories
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report