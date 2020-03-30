Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,006 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

LGIH stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.