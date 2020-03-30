Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Nanometrics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nanometrics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nanometrics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nanometrics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nanometrics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

ONTO opened at $28.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 713.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

