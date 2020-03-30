Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber purchased 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

