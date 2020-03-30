Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Heartland Express worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 156.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Heartland Express stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.