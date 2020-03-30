Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $47.25 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $123.16 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

