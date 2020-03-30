Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Kaman worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 477.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

KAMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.