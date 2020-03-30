Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 3,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,990 ($39.33) target price (down previously from GBX 3,800 ($49.99)) on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,875 ($64.13) target price (down previously from GBX 5,180 ($68.14)) on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Whitbread to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a report on Monday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,295 ($56.50).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,973 ($39.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,716.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,283.82. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10.

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total transaction of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

