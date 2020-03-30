Capital Research Global Investors Sells 492,454 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492,454 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

