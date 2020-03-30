Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,557,942 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.10% of Zendesk worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zendesk by 5,120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $335,432.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $447,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,218 shares of company stock worth $11,353,735. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $64.85 on Monday. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.