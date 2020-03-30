16,018 Shares in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of DASAN Zhone Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,292,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,026 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

