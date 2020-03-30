British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $32.32 on Monday. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

