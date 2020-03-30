Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 353 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $218.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.25. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

