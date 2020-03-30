Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 667.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Watford were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 90,346 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Watford during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watford during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Watford during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watford during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watford from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, CEO John F. Rathgeber bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $194,905.00. Also, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo purchased 1,700 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $333,269. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Watford Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

